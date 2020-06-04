Beauty salon to move into new Aberdeen city centre premises

A beauty salon is to move into a former Aberdeen solicitor’s office.

The Gym has signed a three-year lease for the new premises at 39 Huntly Street having being based at number 33 since originally opening in October 2018.

The company will now hire more stylists and the additional space at unit will offer a permanent event area for private events, parties or group bookings.

The lifestyle, hair and make-up salon was founded by Amy Christie, who said they are “delighted” with the move.

She said: “We’re delighted to have signed a long-term lease, with an option to buy, on a new location just down a few doors down the street from our existing salon.”

“We’ve always aimed to provide a space where women can come and feel like their best selves, whether that’s through hair and makeup services, fitness classes in our garden or through lifestyle events or private therapy sessions.

“Having more space will allow us to fully service our clients while offering more under one roof – and it will allow for further expansion and development of plans that have been in the pipeline for some time.

“Having a permanent event space will be a game changer. We currently offer the space in our current salon on days where regular hair and makeup services aren’t taking place and have had floral arranging, knitting classes, second-hand clothes swaps and all sorts.

“We’ve also had plans to bring better education to the city for some time and the larger space will allow us to actually see that dream become a reality.”

A launch date for The Gym’s new city centre location has yet to be set and work will begin to upgrade the building to allow it to open in line within Scottish Government guidelines.

A new tattoo and piercing studio will open at 33 Huntly Street, the unit the salon originally occupied.