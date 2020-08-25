Beautician owner encourages north-east business owners to back Virtual Society Awards

The owner of a north-east beautician is encouraging business owners across the region to back the upcoming Virtual Society Awards.

Shelley Milne, owner of Shelley Milne Brows & Beauty – based at Garthdee Farm Gardens in Aberdeen – took home the Beauty Award of the Year at the inaugural event in 2019.

The salon offers a vast range of treatments including HD brows, permanent make-up, eyelash lifts and more, with its services being recognised and admired by the judges.

This time around, the beautician owner is urging others to get involved in the awards, which take place on Thursday November 12, explaining that winning an award helped boost her confidence.

Shelley said: “When I noticed Society on social media, I was instantly drawn to their page.

“They had a new and fresh outlook on local marketing and PR, so I thought it was the right time to showcase my work and get involved in the awards last year.

“I was up against some amazing companies and went in thinking it was never going to be me leaving with an award, so I was in shock after winning. It was definitely an overwhelming feeling that others thought I deserved to win.

“I’d definitely encouraging others to enter as it will give you more confidence in yourself. And if you are shortlisted or win your category, the press from Society alone will give your business great publicity.

“Now, I think I definitely get more appreciation from current customers and inquiries from new customers after seeing me win the award.

“If you don’t take the chance, you’ll never know!”

The upcoming awards – which take place on Thursday November 12 – aim to celebrate the excellence and commitment of those working in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire’s food and drink, entertainment, tourism, interior, and fashion and beauty industries.

The entry deadline has been extended to Thursday September 3 to allow more dedicated and hard-working regional individuals and businesses to enter.

Categories in this year’s awards include: Food Business of the Year; Drinks Business of the Year; Hair and Beauty Award of the Year; Best Collaboration of the Year – sponsored by Atholl Scott Financial Services; Fitness, Health and Well Being Award of the Year; Best Social Media Presence of the Year and Best Virtual Event of The Year.

The final accolade, sponsored by Aberdeen Inspired, is Society’s Outstanding Contribution Award.

Shelley added: “Last time around, I thought the Society team themselves ran the night amazingly.

“I loved how they made the evening really personalised. It was also great to spend time and get to know some local businesses, so it’s a win win for everyone.

“With regards to my business, I’m looking forward to a rebrand, new location and new medical treatment to help breast cancer patients.

“There have been a few set backs with Covid-19 and me heading off on maternity leave soon, but they are on the agenda for the near future.”

