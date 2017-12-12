Beatles tribute act to play Aberdeen’s Beach Ballroom

A Beatles tribute band is set to get back to the only venue in the city the Fab Four played.

The Mersey Beatles will play the Beach Ballroom as part of the band’s UK tour. And the Get Back 2018 tour is visiting the towns, cities and venues the original Beatles played in the 1960s.

Less than 80 of the 200-plus British venues The Beatles played between 1957 and 1966 remain today.

The Mersey Beatles will play at 12 of the venues in October and November 2018, appearing at the Beach Ballroom on November 29 – and will play the same tunes as John, Paul, George and Ringo did in 1963.

The music legends played the Beach Ballroom, which was to be their only gig in the city, in January of that year as part of their five-date Scottish tour.

At the time they were four relatively unknown young men from Liverpool – but just a few months later they became household names.

Tickets at the gig cost just three shillings and the event was billed as The Johnny Scott Band Show featuring The Beatles.

Formed in 1999 in Liverpool by four schoolfriends, The Mersey Beatles have toured the world.

And the group – Mark Bloor (John), Steven Howard (Paul), Craig McGown (George) and Brian Ambrose (Ringo) – can’t wait for the tour next year.

Steven said: “We are, of course, all Beatles fans and, as Liverpool lads, we’ve been obsessed with the band since we were in school. It’s going to be great to follow in the Fab Four’s footsteps and truly recreate those special shows at these wonderful and historic venues.”

Mark added: “We pride ourselves on bringing a true Beatles experience, covering all the eras from the days of The Cavern Club through Beatlemania to Sgt Pepper and the band’s final gig on the rooftop of the Apple offices. We cannot wait to Get Back to where it all began.”

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday via www.ticketmaster.co.uk.