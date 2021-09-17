Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Local

‘Beating heart’ school worker named Aberdeen People’s Champion

By Jamie Hall
17/09/2021, 9:15 am Updated: 17/09/2021, 9:32 am
The Star Awards was held virtually.
A dedicated school worker admitted she was left “speechless” after being named People’s Champion – an award chosen by the citizens of Aberdeen.

Aileen Walker, support services manager at Bucksburn Academy, was one of four nominees for the prize, which recognises Aberdeen City Council staff who have gone above and beyond the call of duty.

It is part of the Star Awards, a ceremony held annually to honour the local authority’s workers, and is the only category voted on by members of the public.

Speaking after she learned she had won at the virtual event, Aileen said: “I can’t quite believe it. Colleagues at every school in the city are going above and beyond every day in their dedication and enthusiasm to help all our pupils and each other and I accept this very special award on behalf of us all.

“I feel so humbled and I would like to thank everyone who took the time to vote for me but every member of ‘Team Bucksburn’ is fantastic and I’m so fortunate to work alongside such amazing colleagues, wonderful pupils and the wider school community.”

People’s Champion is school’s ‘beating heart’

Aileen, who was described in one of the nominations as “the beating heart” of Bucksburn Academy, was shortlisted alongside Lochside Academy’s youth development officer Sharon Desbois, the council’s environmental health and trading standards team and its community alarms and emergency repairs staff.

Nominations were submitted by members of the public and the finalists were agreed by an external judging panel.

Angela Scott, the council’s chief executie, said: “The Star Awards offer us the opportunity as an organisation to acknowledge the dedication and enthusiasm of our employees and highlight just some of the very best examples of our first-rate work force.

“The People’s Champion is a special award because the finalists are nominated by the public as is the winner so huge congratulations go to Aileen Walker, a very worthy winner.”

Staff are ‘second to none’

Council leader Jenny Laing added: “Our staff are second to none and the Star Awards allows us out with working hours to consider the positive impact that they have on individuals and communities across the city.”

“I would like to thank the public for taking the time to submit nominations and then vote for the council employee or team they thought should be People’s Champion. The public’s involvement is the very reason why the People’s Champion award is so special.”