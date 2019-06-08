Queen’s Birthday Honours: North-east women and men recognised

Women and men from across the north-east have been recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours.

People from Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire have been commended, ranging from scientists to volunteers.

They include Jennifer Gow from Ballater who spearheaded the campaign to make special teddy bears for children undergoing complex surgery.

A Bear Called Buttony was inspired by Jenny’s daughter Eilidh, who had stoma surgery when she was three.

Now the charity aims to provide a bear to every child in the country undergoing surgery.

There’s now a team of five people working on the project, liasing with families and designing the toys.

The mum-of-two also dedicated around 20 years to raising funds for local charities, raising in excess of £130,000.

Jennifer, 48, has been given an MBE in recognition of her services to charitable causes in the north-east of Scotland.

She said: “I gave my husband the letter to read it over and tell me if he thought it was real; I couldn’t believe it.

“My eldest daughter Eilidh is the reason I started volunteering, but this has been a team effort.

“I’m accepting this on behalf of all of the volunteers and people who have helped over the years.”

Six other residents have been awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM). Among them is Torry resident Hazel McAllan, 73, who has been the chairwoman of Balnagask Community Centre since 1986.

During her time there, she was able to change a children’s play centre into a fully operational community centre.

She said: “I got the shock of my life when I read the letter.

“I thought ‘why me?’, I just do what I do because I love it.

“I have such a big love for the community.”

The BEM honours Hazel for her services to the community in Aberdeen. The centre caters for lonely elderly people needing friendship and a place to congregate.

Hazel organises a meeting every Friday morning and they are picked up in a car or bus before being taken to the venue to socialise.

Helena Anderson-Wright, 59, of Aberdeen, convener of the Robert Burns World Federation School Festival, was commended for her services to arts in Aberdeenshire.

She has been dedicated to encouraging the development of music and poetry in primary and secondary schools for nearly 20 years.

A dynamic theatre duo also took centre stage for their services to the arts in the north-east of Scotland.

Co-directors Clare Haggart, 61, and Elizabeth Milne, 67, have been running Phoenix Theatre since 1990.

Clare said: “One of our highlights has to be when we had been running for a long time, that our group was able to perform The King And I at His Majesty’s Theatre in 2001.

“Theatre is something that we both loved being a part of and we’re so grateful to everyone who has been a part of it.

“Seeing the children we’ve worked with gain confidence and grow up in the theatre has all been a great experience.”

Elizabeth, a self-taught costume designer, has dedicated her spare time to creating the pieces for their shows.

She said: “Seeing our kids up on the stage has to be my highlight of the last years.

“Some of them we’ve been teaching since they were three and then you see them grow into these talented actors.”

Other north-east stalwarts being honoured include Christine Sloan, founder of Crathie Opportunity Holidays, which provides holiday cottages designed for disabled people, who is made an MBE for services to people with disabilities and tourism.

David Hutchinson receives an OBE for services to offshore diving safety. Hugh Pearman is awarded an OBE for services to architecture, as is Angus Burn for services to the community in Aberdeenshire. Charles Bain is made an OBE for services to charity in Aberdeen, and Eileen Lindsay for services to dance and the community in the north-east.