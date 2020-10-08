Bear hunt will help support north-east charity

A north-east charity is urging youngsters to take part in a bear hunt in Inverurie over the October holidays.

Friends of the Neuro Ward has hidden 12 pictures of its teddy mascot in shop windows across the town and is challenging families to find them all.

The hunt will run from Saturday until October 25, with all money going towards supporting patients in the neurological wards at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and Woodend Hospital.

A letter has been put on each picture, and participants are being asked to put them together to spell the name of a famous bear.

All the correct answers will put into a draw, with two chances to win prizes generously donated by trampoline centre Skyline and toy shop Strachans Inverurie.

Dawn Smith, treasurer of Friends of the Neuro Ward, said: “Like all charities, coronavirus has really impacted our fundraising this year.

“We hope this bear hunt is a fun way for families to get outside during the school holidays safely while also helping to raise vital funds to support patients suffering from brain tumours, spinal injuries and conditions like MS, MND and Parkinson’s.”

Entry is £2, which also includes the chance to name the charity’s new mascot – a 6ft bear, who will attend fundraising events in the future.

Friends of the Neuro Ward launched the Name Our Bear competition before lockdown forced the closure of all schools, and is keen to gather some more suggestions before finally choosing their mascot’s permanent new name.

The contest is open to all school-aged children across Grampian and the Highlands.

To register for the Bear Hunt, visit www.virginmoneygiving.com/fund/bearhunt or for more information visit www.facebook.com/fotnward