Beacon that sparked false alarms finally found in Peterhead harbour skip

An emergency positioning beacon that had been going off repeatedly since June causing coastguard crews to respond has been located in a skip.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency last week appealed for anyone who owns a beacon in the Peterhead area to check it.

It came after it was revealed emergency crews were scrambled to respond to Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon (EPIRB) alerts 10 times since June.

But the mystery has been solved after an RNLI crew member in Peterhead spotted the beacon in a skip close to the harbour.

A Maritime and Coastguard Agency spokesman said: “Thanks to everyone at Peterhead who shared our previous post about the mystery EPIRB.

“We can now report that it was found by an eagle-eyed RNLI crewman in a skip.

“This is great news as it means no more false call-outs for our volunteers for this particular beacon.

“Remember the best place for your EPIRB is properly registered and on your boat – it could save your life!”

The beacon had gone off 10 times in total – twice in June, twice in July, twice in August and four times in September, but won’t be causing crews any more problems.

A spokeswoman for the Maritime and Coastguard Agency added: “We had a call from Peterhead RNLI at about 12.10pm saying they had located a beacon in a skip in the Peterhead Harbour area.

“The ID checked out and confirmed it was the same one that had been activated intermittently.

“Its battery is going to be taken out and it will be disposed of appropriately.

“We didn’t believe it was being set off as a hoax, we thought it was going off accidentally.

“We don’t know if someone threw it away recently or if it had been there for a while. Either way it’s good news.”

A Peterhead RNLI spokesman said: “It was found by a harbour employee who is an RNLI crew member at Peterhead. He was tidying the compound and he came across it by chance. It’s in poor condition and cracked.

“Assumptions are being made it went off when it got wet.”