Beacon flags go back on display in north-east

Two historic flags have been returned to the north-east after being painstakingly restored.

The wool decorations which depict the Bell Rock lighthouse were donated to the Museum of Scottish Lighthouses in Fraserburgh in 1995.

The flags were made 200 years ago by Jane Stevenson, the daughter of legendary lighthouse architect Robert Stevenson.

Men working on the Bell Rock used one of the flags to quickly convert an ordinary table into an altar so they could pray, because they were unable to go to church.

The other was for the same purpose on board the Pharos, a Northern Lighthouse Board maintenance ship.

Robert Stevenson built the Bell Rock lighthouse off Arbroath between 1807 and 1810.

Lynda McGuigan, manager at the Lighthouse Museum, noticed they were not looking their best and set about finding a way to restore them to their former glory.

She said: “These are two of our most important items.

“When I took over the flags were displayed under Perspex and showing signs of distress.

“The flag is pure wool and as a sewer myself I could see signs of wear and tear.

“We raised money so it could be sent to the conservator with the total cost being £11,000.

“It has been a year-long project.

“They are now sealed in oak frames so will be safe for the next 200 years.”

To pay for the conservation work the museum needed to raise cash and were handed £9,000 by the Northern Lighthouse Board.

They still needed to find another £2,000 to make sure the revamp was successfully completed.

Ms McGuigan said a descendent of the woman who created the pieces stepped in and helped with the final total.

She said: “We were wondering how we were going to get the final £2,000 for the project.

“Then I got a phone call from a solicitor about a donation to the museum.

“It was a distant relative of Jane who donated the money so it is a nice connection to have with the family.

“We hope to display them when we rejig the Stevenson gallery at the end of May or in early June.”