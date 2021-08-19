Beach masterplan: Ballroom can be ‘jewel in crown’ of regeneration

It is an iconic 1920s ballroom which has hosted the likes of the Beatles, Pink Floyd and The Who.

Playing host to weddings, shows, graduations and concerts, Aberdeen’s Beach Ballroom has played a key role in special memories for thousands.

And now the much-loved building could be set for a new lease of life after the local authority revealed plans for major upgrades.

Once known as Scotland’s finest ballroom, the Art Deco venue, which was built in 1926 and opened three years later, is now “tired” and “showing signs of wear and tear”, according to Aberdeen City Council officers.

Its feature ceiling has been covered over, it endures an “awkward” relationship with the neighbouring facilities and it currently runs at a loss, while the Star Ballroom extension, dating back to the 1970s, was “poorly considered”.

Ballroom can be ‘jewel in crown’

But council officials have unveiled plans for dramatic upgrades which they believe will make the ballroom the “jewel in the crown” of the city’s radical beach masterplan.

They want the main ballroom, which has played host to some of the biggest names in showbiz, to be “reimagined” as a multi-purpose events space, which would be linked to improved leisure facilities and possible new stadium for Aberdeen FC.

Its original featured ceiling would be uncovered once more and the iconic dome restored, while the Star Ballroom extension would be “stripped back” and replaced with a “more complementary” extension.

Accessibility would also be vastly improved, including a move away from reliance on car travel as well as ramped entrances to the building and its first-ever lifts.

Venue can complement P&J Live

Other features put forward include an outdoor terrace offering views over the beach, a revamped viewing gallery with enhanced hospitality, state-of the-art sound and lighting equipment, refurbished bar facilities and an “entrance plaza” including a water feature.

“The ambitious vision for the Beach Ballroom is to create an iconic, flexible, multipurpose events space capable of hosting a variety of different types of events, standalone or concurrently, improving the commercial performance of the venue,” documents submitted ahead of next week’s city growth and resources committee meeting read.

Council officials add the changes “could transform the venue, building upon and enhancing the current offer for the 1,200 capacity events space” to complement large events held at P&J Live.

The proposals, part of wider plans to regenerate the city centre and the beach, will go before the city growth and resources committee on Wednesday.