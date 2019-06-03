Beach clean-up to take place at Aberdeen nature reserve

A beach clean is to take place at an Aberdeen beauty spot.

The Aberdeen City Council Countryside Ranger Service will host a tidy-up at the Donmouth Nature Reserve on Saturday from 10am until noon.

A statement by the service said: “You’ll be helping wildlife by directly removing litter which could harm animals here on the beach or be swept out to sea where it could harm marine wildlife.”

Beach cleans are frequently organised in the area, to ensure that wildlife is not injured and the reserve is kept tidy.

The event is family-friendly, with people of all ages welcome to attend, although children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

Gloves, bags and litter pickers will be provided for those taking part, as well as hot drinks and biscuits.

The beach clean is free to attend.

To reserve a space for the event, register here