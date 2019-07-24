Beach boom for north-east as region basks in sunshine … but more thunder forecast

North-east residents basked in some of the hottest temperatures in Scotland – with highs of 27.3C (81.1F) recorded at Fyvie Castle.

It was the second hottest place in Scotland – with Kinloss reporting a high of 28.1C (82.6F)

However, in contrast to the tropical conditions yesterday, rain and fog descended on the region today, after beginning in the early hours of the morning.

Full of sun-seeking residents yesterday, the north-east’s many beaches were earlier today wet and windy.

Despite the bad start to the morning, the heatwave was still set to continue today, with forecasters predicting more of the same blistering temperatures across the region.

Amid scorching conditions, the Met Office warned people to take extra care while enjoying the best of the sunshine.

A spokeswoman said: “UV levels will be high, even when it is not completely sunny.

“We would recommend wearing sun cream and sunglasses for protection – especially during the hottest parts of the day.

“Temperatures will climb again to at least the mid-20s (77F) in parts of Scotland, and could reach as high as 28C (82.4) in the best of the sunshine.

“The warm weather is set to continue until tomorrow – and even then, although it will be cooler, it will still be pleasant and sunny.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

A warning for thunder was in place overnight and this morning across the region.

And a second warning has been issued for southern parts of the region tomorrow into Friday.

Hundreds of people and families descended on Aberdeen Beach yesterday to make the most of the heatwave.

Cafes and ice cream shops along the esplanade were queued out, with staff reporting one of the busiest days of the year so far.

Ania Wojtasik, who works in the Promenade Cafe, said: “It has been very busy. There were massive queues for ice cream all day which was amazing.”

Alistair and Edith Smith travelled into the city from Inverurie for a day out.

Edith said: “We spent the morning in the garden doing a few bits and pieces and it was just so nice.

“We decided to come in and get a bit of fresh sea air and went to see if we could see any dolphins later on.

“We met a few people who had been in the water.

“I’m not sure we would try that as it still looked pretty cold to me but it’s great to see so many people having a good time. Weather like this doesn’t come around too often so you have got to make the most of it.”

Jayne Boyle, from Cruden Bay, was another north-east resident making the most of the sunny weather.

The 55-year-old visited the beach with her grandchildren Lucas and Olivia Bannatyne, aged eight and four.

Jayne said: “My family are down visiting from Alness in the Highlands and we are taking full advantage of the beach and everything else Aberdeen has to offer.

“The kids went to Codona’s and went to see some of the Oor Wullie statues.

“We got an ice cream too of course. We had a fantastic day. It’s so nice to be able to make the most of it.”

City centre resident Andy Noble, 38, said: “It’s so nice to get down to the beach and get a bit of sea air – especially when it’s like this.

“I love chilling at the beach for as long as possible. I came down early in the afternoon and stayed for ages.”