‘Be true to your art and give people a better day’: Superstar Cher gives Aberdeen chef pep talk on Twitter

Do you believe in life after lockdown? US singer Cher has responded to an Aberdeen chef’s plea for a pep talk ahead of his first day back at work.

Siberia Bar and Hotel’s member of staff took to social media where he reached out to the award-winning artist.

He wrote: “Hi Cher, I’m returning to work at Siberia Aberdeen today. Was just wondering, if there are any words of encouragement?”

Two hours later, the singer replied he shouldn’t “brace for trouble” and should not “expect perfection”.

She wrote on her official Twitter account that her lunch was less than pleasant, as depicted by a sick-face emoji.

Cher added: “You be true to your art and give people a better day.

“Help others when you can and let small minds have the punishment of living with themselves”.

It comes ahead of the Belmont Street bar and hotel reopening its doors to the public for the first time this year.

Like many different hospitality businesses in the city, the establishment chose a staggered reopening approach.