BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2019: State-of-the-art venue and Aberdeen’s sporting heritage crucial in decision to bring awards to P&J Live

BBC chiefs say the facilities at the new P&J Live and Aberdeen’s sporting heritage convinced them to bring Sports Personality of the Year to the city.

The Granite City will host the 67th edition of SPOTY for the first time on Sunday December 15.

Aberdeen will be the eighth city to host the celebration of sporting achievement since it hit the road in 2006.

As well as the main award, the coach of the year, team of the year, world sports star, lifetime achievement, young sports personality, greatest sporting moment, unsung hero and the Helen Rollason award winner will all be recognised.

Explaining why Aberdeen was chosen, Barbara Slater, director of BBC Sport, said: “When we visited we knew Aberdeen was the right choice straight away.

“It is a city with a great sporting heritage in its own right and one of the UK’s greatest football managers, Sir Alex Ferguson, first came to prominence here when he led Aberdeen to the European Cup Winners’ Cup by beating the great Real Madrid in 1983.

“It is the home of Paul Lawrie, who won the Open championship 20 years ago, and Katherine Grainger, the record-breaking Olympic rower.

“The P&J Live Arena was built for events like SPOTY. It really is a super state-of-the-art facility and our team has been made to feel incredibly welcome since visiting the venue earlier in the year. We could not have asked for more.

“You’re looking for a city that is a great fit – all sorts of things are included in that.

“One of the things is the sporting heritage of the city because we want to feel that we’re taking Sports Personality somewhere that the local community will enjoy and celebrate the show.

“It’s really important that the arenas are full, and full of sports fans who want to see all these amazing sporting stars.”

The executive editor of SPOTY Carl Doran added: “The facilities here are a game-changer. The old arena probably wouldn’t be suitable.

“But you have the arena with space for the red carpet show and all the other media stuff that we do.

“There are lots of hotels close by and the airport is five minutes away.

“We will have some high-profile talent from sport and music which makes things easier. That combination along with the welcome and enthusiasm we’ve had from the city was quite key for me along with the sporting heritage.”

Aberdeen City Council co-leader Councillor Douglas Lumsden said: “This announcement is fantastic for the city and there’s already a great buzz about the event’s arrival in Aberdeen.

“The awards are part of the fabric of life for British sports fans and the appeal stretches far beyond our own shores, with a truly global audience and stature.

“As a city we’ve got a rich and vibrant sporting heritage – not to mention a very bright future – and with the focus of the nation on Aberdeen in December there will be a wonderful opportunity to celebrate that.”

Fellow co-leader Councillor Jenny Laing added: “The Event Complex Aberdeen, with P&J Live at its heart, represents Aberdeen City Council’s largest single investment as part of a £1 billion capital programme.

“In creating a world-class facility, the largest of its type in Europe, we have equipped the city with the capability to attract events of a scale and stature never seen before.”