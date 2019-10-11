BBC Sports Personality of the Year tickets sell out in FIVE minutes

Tickets for BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2019 in Aberdeen sold out in just 5 minutes – the quickest sell-out ever since the show went on the road in 2006.

The prestigious event will take place in Aberdeen for the first time this year and will be held at the new 10,000 capacity P&J Live arena on Sunday, December 15.

A limited number of extra tickets will be available closer to the event.

BBC Sports Personality of the Year Executive Editor, Carl Doran said: “We are thrilled that tickets for Sports Personality of the Year 2019 in Aberdeen have sold out so quickly.

“Within five minutes is just incredible and a testament to the warm welcome we have received from our host city Aberdeen.”