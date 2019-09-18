BBC Sports Personality of the Year: Eilidh Barbour’s 2019 highlights

BBC presenter Eilidh Barbour believes it has been a great year for British sport.

Speaking as it was announced that the Sports Personality of the Year awards were coming to Aberdeen, Eilidh reflected on some of her highlights.

She said: “There was a big highlight on Sunday at the Solheim Cup. It was an incredible day of team golf with our home favourite Catriona Matthew leading Europe to success.

“That was a phenomenal achievement and there have been so many others.

“There was the women’s World Cup in the summer and seeing Scotland there for the first time was incredible.

“I was also very lucky to be at Augusta when Tiger Woods got back on the Major-winning ladder. That was not a British sporting moment, but it was phenomenal and there’s more to come.”

#SPOTY is coming to Aberdeen! Great to be part of the @BBCSport announcement this morning. Get 15th December in the diary! Always a great night 💃🏼🥂🏆 #bbcsport pic.twitter.com/Fygn4eyCsd — Eilidh Barbour (@EilidhBarbour) September 17, 2019

