Baxters donates 40,000 tins of soup to Aberdeen charity

A soup giant has donated 26 pallets worth of tinned goods to an Aberdeen charity.

Baxters, based in Fochabers, arranged for approximately 40,000 tins of soup to be delivered to Somebody Cares in Aberdeen.

The charity is helping to support people in the region who have been hardest hit by the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic through services such as its foodbank.

Operations director for the organisation, Robert Smith, said the donation will make a “massive difference” to the charity’s efforts.

He said: “When lockdown began we put out feelers to people who have faith in what we do and how we do it, and we asked them for help. Baxters was one of the organisation which came forward.

“We have at least 40,000 cans of soup from their delivery, which will make a massive difference and will probably last us all year.

“The donation will stop us from having to purchase any soup, which obviously depletes our funding which comes from the general public.”

ARR Craib transported the consignment free of charge, while Rolls Wood Group supplied the forklift and forklift driver at no cost.

Robert added: “All we had to do was get the tinned goods into the warehouse so we could start cleaning and distributing it thanks to people’s generosity.

“In the unlikely event that the demand for food decreases in the next month, it will certainly not be wasted.”

Robert said the charity had seen an increase in demand for its services because a number of people were having to seek support for the first time.

He said: “We’ve seen an increase in demand of at least 400 or 500 percent in recent months.

“Not only have we seen a massive demand in the past few months, it’s the type of demand that has changed too.

“We’ve been running a foodbank since 2002, and it was mainly to serve people who were living below the breadline.

“What we’re seeing now is that people are asking for food who have never had to ask for it before.

“We’ve got people in need who are self-isolating but there are also those who are furloughed and who have lost their jobs. The economic impact of this is going to resonate well into the future.”

Graeme Morrison, European supply chain director at Baxters, said: “We’ve had a long standing relationship with Somebody Cares and so we were pleased to be able to help during this time and we are glad that Baxters can play a part in supporting our local communities.”

