Battle for Beauty Hill: The controversial quarry plans that have rocked a quiet Aberdeenshire community

In a quiet, picturesque corner of Aberdeenshire countryside, a fierce battle is underway over a development which could change the landscape forever…

Plans to create a quarry “the size of 12 football pitches” have sparked a passionate battle between a local community and heavy industry.

At stake is the aptly named Beauty Hill just outside Newmachar.

The site at Rainnieshill is set to be dug up to provide up to 60,000 tones of “high-quality” hard rock as part of JKR Contractors Ltd’s efforts to become self-sufficient.