Batman: Staff at Aberdeen care centre get a superhero surprise thanks to Robert Pattinson

Staff at an Aberdeen care centre were given a superhero surprise courtesy of Batman star Robert Pattinson.
Members of staff at Sue Ryder Dee View Court were sent a signed poster from the Hollywood actor that praised them for their work throughout the Covid pandemic.
It was organised through a son of one of the nurses’ there, who works as a stunt double for Robert Pattinson in the upcoming Batman film.
