Show Links
News / Local

Batman: Staff at Aberdeen care centre get a superhero surprise thanks to Robert Pattinson

by David Walker
01/04/2021, 7:25 pm Updated: 01/04/2021, 7:37 pm
© Chris Pizzello/Invision/APPost Thumbnail

Staff at an Aberdeen care centre were given a superhero surprise courtesy of Batman star Robert Pattinson.

Members of staff at Sue Ryder Dee View Court were sent a signed poster from the Hollywood actor that praised them for their work throughout the Covid pandemic.

It was organised through a son of one of the nurses’ there, who works as a stunt double for Robert Pattinson in the upcoming Batman film.

Continue Reading
Start your 1 month free trial today to access premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers!
Subscribe