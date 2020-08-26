Bars, cafes and restaurants reopen across Aberdeen today

Hospitality premises across Aberdeen can reopen today as lockdown restrictions in the city are eased.

Pubs, cafes and restaurants were all forced to close on August 5, after a cluster of coronavirus cases were linked to licensed premises across the city.

But following Nicola Sturgeon’s announcement on Sunday, they can now welcome customers to sit in for the first time in three months.

A number of pubs across the city have announced that they will reopen today, with strict new guidance in place.

McGinty’s, the Dutch Mill Hotel and Slains Castle are just three premises who will be inviting customers back in today.

Venues can only reopen once they have passed a site inspection by environmental health officers.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon thanked all those in Aberdeen for complying with the rules.

At a Covid-19 briefing earlier this week, she said: “These restrictions have been effective in beating back this outbreak, for the simple reason that you have all complied very well with them.

“That’s also the reason that we’re now able to lift these restrictions.

“I know how difficult this last two-and-a-half week period must have been for everyone in the city and you have my grateful thanks for that compliance.”