Barrier fault causing train delays between Inverness, Inverurie and Aberdeen

ScotRail passengers are facing delays this morning after a fault with a crossing level barrier was discovered in the Highlands.

Trains are delayed by up to 13 minutes with some services potentially being cancelled due to the fault between Forres and Nairn.

Disruption is expected to last until midday.

NEW: An earlier fault with the barriers at a level crossing between Forres & Nairn is causing disruption to Aberdeen – Inverness/Inverurie services. The fault has been fixed, and we're awaiting sign off on the repair by @NetworkRailScot's team. ^CT pic.twitter.com/2K8QzOGxfv — ScotRail (@ScotRail) November 2, 2020

A ScotRail statement said: “An earlier fault with the barriers at a level crossing between Forres and Nairn is causing disruption to Aberdeen, Inverness and Inverurie services.

“The fault has been fixed, and we’re awaiting sign off on the repair by Network Rail.

“Disruption is expected until 12pm.

“Train services between Aberdeen and Inverness may be cancelled or delayed by up to 13 minutes.”