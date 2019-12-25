Barnardo’s launches urgent appeal in Aberdeen

Barnardo’s Scotland shops in Aberdeen have launched an urgent appeal for winter stock to raise money for the region’s most vulnerable children.

The charity is looking for ladies’ tops, jackets, coats, and good quality winter children’s clothes.

In addition, they would be also be delighted to receive any good quality toys in full working order.

Carole Robertson, area business manager, said: “This is the time of year many people need to make space for new toys and gifts, so we are asking them to keep Barnardo’s Scotland in mind and donate any of their good quality, pre-loved toys, or clothes, to the charity’s shops.

“The donated items will help to raise funds for work carried out to support local children and their families who need a little bit of extra help.”