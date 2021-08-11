Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Show Links
News / Local

Barefoot drink-driver who caused chaos during Aberdeen city centre rampage is banned from road

By Kathryn Wylie
11/08/2021, 11:45 am
Anna Zomiek leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Anna Zomiek leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

A drink-driver who caused chaos during a half-hour rampage around the city’s streets while more than four times the legal limit has been banned from the road.

Anna Ziomek left a trail of destruction and shocked road-users in her wake as she drunkenly drove around the city on the way back from a pal’s house in the early hours of the morning.

The 28-year-old had left the boozy get-together after a fallout at around 2am and decided to get behind the wheel and drive across the city centre to her home in Clifton Road.

The hotel manager took around 30 minutes to complete her extended and hazardous route from Wellington Road to Clifton Road, a distance of just seven miles.

Anna Zomiek’s drunken route through the city.

An erratic journey made in bare feet

She drove on the wrong side of the road, exceeded the speed limit, narrowly missed striking pedestrians, caused two other cars to swerve from her way and swerved between lanes throughout the drunken journey on Sunday, June 13.

Ziomek’s terrible driving caught the eye of a security guard, who was on nightshift at the time but decided to trail her whilst recording the journey on a dash camera and calling the police.

Officers found her parked up at her home in Clifton Road at around 2.30am. She was found with no shoes on, still in the driving seat, slurring her speech and hunting for her keys … which she was sitting on.

She provided a breath test which showed a reading of 89 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood, the legal limit being 22.

‘Heat of the moment decision’

Ziomek’s defence solicitor Chris Maitland originally told the court how Ziomek had fallen out with a friend that night and “in the heat of the moment” got behind the feeling thinking she “felt ok”.

“With hindsight she can see there was no way she was fit to drive,” he said. “When I questioned her about the manner of her driving told me ‘It seemed like I lost control’.”

Following the production of criminal justice social work reports at Aberdeen Sheriff Court Ziomek was banned from the road for 12 months and must sit an extended test to get her licence back.

She was also fined £520 and made subject to a supervision order for the next six months.