Barber left with fractured eye socket after assaulting man on Aberdeen street

A barber was left with a fractured eye socket after assaulting a man on an Aberdeen street.

Stuart Millar had been on a night out when he targeted his victim on Chapel Street on March 10 last year.

The 19-year-old, of Berryhill Place, Westhill, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and admitted a single charge of assault to injury.

Depute fiscal Lynne McVicar told the court the man he attacked had been socialising in the hours before the incident.

She said: “At around 4am the complainer and his friend walked on to Chapel Street.

“The accused heard their conversation and took umbrage and an altercation ensued.

“He ran towards the complainer punching him several times to the head and body.

“The accused was injured as a result with a fractured eye socket. The complainer suffered minor injuries and did not require medical attention.”

Defence lawyer David Sutherland said Millar had been drinking with a family member and some friends.

Mr Sutherland said: “He had been out with his brother and friends celebrating his brother’s new job.

“He cannot explain why he did this.”

Sheriff Raymond McMenamin told Millar his conduct was “totally unacceptable”.

He added: “It seems to me you came off worse and that is due to your own actions.”

Sheriff McMenamin fined Millar £400 and ordered him to pay his victim £100 in compensation.