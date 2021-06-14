Bar worker crashed van while more than triple booze limit

A drink-driving bar worker smashed into a wall while more than three times the booze limit while going to visit his grandad.

Jamie Cromar clipped a wing mirror on Ashgrove Road before smashing into a wall, spinning around 180 degrees and then driving off.

The 31-year-old had been drinking following his shift at a bar on George Street, but jumped in his van over concerns his grandad was unwell.

But the “error of judgement” has proved a costly one, with Cromar now facing a road ban as well as a hefty fine.

Van sustained ‘extensive damage’ but continued to drive

Fiscal depute Brian Young told Aberdeen Sheriff Court a witness spotted Cromar’s van on Ashgrove Road at 10.15pm on May 15.

He saw it passing close by and “clipping the wing mirror of a parked car” ahead of him.

Mr Young said: “He thereafter saw the vehicle swerve to the right into the opposing lane of the carriageway, then correcting itself, returning to the near-side lane, mounting the kerb and colliding with a wall running along Ashgrove Road.

“The vehicle spun around 180 degrees and came to rest on the footpath.

“The witness then observed the vehicle, which had suffered extensive damage and left debris behind, continue along Ashgrove Road, turning right onto Braefoot Road and proceed to park in a parking space on Ash-Hill Drive.”

Cromar was then seen getting out of the van before “stumbling and falling over”.

Police were contacted and Cromar made a number of “voluntary admission”, stating he was the driver and had crashed.

‘No one to blame but himself’

He then failed a breath test.

Cromar, of Cornhill Drive, Aberdeen, pled guilty to dangerous driving and driving with 72 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

The legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

Defence agent Gregor Kelly said: “It could have not only resulted in his death, but had serious consequences for anybody happening to be using the carriageway or footpath.

“He has been extremely hard on himself. He realised there’s no one else to blame but himself.”

Mr Kelly said Cromar, who had no previous convictions, had been working in a bar on George Street and had enjoyed some drinks after his shift.

He had planned to walk or take a taxi to visit his grandfather, but received a message regarding concerns over his health and so got in his van instead.

Mr Kelly described the incident as an “error of judgement”, adding: “He clipped the wing mirror and that set him off course and led to the collision.”

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin fined Cromar £1,075 and banned him from driving for 16 months.