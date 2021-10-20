Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Local

Bar worker admits punching cop after skateboard chase

By David McPhee
20/10/2021, 5:00 pm
Paramedics attend to the injured police officer in the aftermath of the attack

A skateboarder has admitted attacking a police officer who was attempting to arrest him.

Stefan Spark-Boylan, a bar worker in the city, struck the constable as he was in hot pursuit of the 27-year-old on October 15 last year.

The nasty assault left the officer requiring oxygen and he had to be taken to hospital in an ambulance.

The incident happened as an officer got out of a police van to chase Spark-Boylan, who was on a skateboard, at the junction of Esslemont Avenue and Leadside Road in the Rosemount area of the city.

Spark-Boylan pleaded guilty at Aberdeen Sheriff Court to one charge of assaulting the constable by striking him with his elbow and punching him in the face.

And he admitted another charge of resisting arrest by obstructing or hindering two other police officers in their duty by tensing his upper arms and body and refusing to walk towards the police van.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court building
Aberdeen Sheriff Court

Cop was cradled by colleagues at the scene

A number of police vehicles swooped to the scene in the aftermath of the assault.

Witnesses said the officer, who was clearly in distress, was cradled by colleagues as they waited for an ambulance to arrive.

The officer was put on a stretcher by paramedics and given oxygen before being taken to the hospital.

Sheriff Mann deferred sentence on Spark-Boylan, of Bloomfield Road, Aberdeen, in order for a criminal justice social work report to be carried out.

Sentence was deferred until December 2021.

