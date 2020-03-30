Bar boss sickened after thieves steal cash from popular north-east pub

Thieves have broken into a popular north-east pub.

Items, including more than £1,000 in cash, were taken from the Ship Inn, in Stonehaven, in the early hours of Saturday morning.

In a post on social media, proprietor Simon Cruickshank said: “This has totally sickened me – we’ve only been shut for a week and somebody’s broken in – and yesterday Trouper’s Bar front doors were vandalised with spray paint – also Molly’s and the Market Bar.”

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have information relating to the break-in to come forward.

Constable Ashley Stewart, of Stonehaven police office, said: “I am appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and heard or saw any suspicious activity to contact police as soon as possible.

“Although the property was secure, I would like to take the opportunity to remind business owners to review their security whilst premises are closed and ensure all windows and doors are locked at all times.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 1256 of 29 March.