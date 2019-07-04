Banner in memory of Piper Alpha workers who lost their lives to go on display

A banner commissioned in memory of the workers who lost their lives on Piper Alpha will go on display today to mark the 31st anniversary of the disaster.

The Banner of Condolence was sent to Aberdeen as a gift from the Trades Council of Victoria in Australia as a tribute to the 167 who died following the explosion on the North Sea platform.

It was created by artist Julie Montgarret who portrayed the rig off the coast of the city using a mixture of stitching and collage effects.

Every square of the banner features the names of the workers who lost their lives during the tragedy on July 6 1988.

It has been moved from the top floor of the Maritime Museum to the education suite.

The public will have a chance to get close to the artwork to see the intricate detail and pay their respects to the men who died.

It will be on display in the museum from today until Sunday.

Lord Provost of Aberdeen Barney Crockett said: “The Piper Alpha Banner of Condolence by the Australian artist Julie Montgarrett is a beautiful artistic response to the Piper Alpha oil platform disaster of Wednesday 6 July 1988.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

“It is now one year on from the 30th anniversary of the disaster that shook the city of Aberdeen and sent shockwaves across the world.

“It is important that we continue to remember the victims of the tragedy and the names of the 167 men who died are written on each square of a grid that crosses the surface of the banner.

“The banner was presented to Aberdeen City Council by the Victorian Trades Hall Council of Melbourne in 1989, as a token of condolence, to express the concern of workers in Australia over the tragedy.”