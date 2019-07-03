Video: Banner criticising Aberdeen MP Ross Thomson hung from bridge

A huge banner slamming Aberdeen South MP Ross Thomson has been hung from a bridge again.

The sign, which reads “Ross Thomson MP: Failing Aberdeen South”, has been displayed on the bridge which carries the old Deeside Line over Holburn Street.

It is not the first banner to have gone on display in the city criticising the MP.

In February, a sign calling on him to resign and branding him a “useless gype”, was first hung outside his constituency office before being installed on the Holburn footbridge.

A petition was also launched at the time calling on him to step down.

A spokesman for Ross Thomson said: “Ross is working hard every day on behalf of more than 69,000 constituents in Aberdeen South.

“He is not put off by daily abuse on social media by a small minority of extreme Nationalists – and he won’t be intimidated by this stunt.”