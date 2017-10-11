Banned driver caught on A96 was going shopping

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

A banned driver who broke his disqualification to go shopping has been ordered to carry out unpaid work.

Michael Crighton, 51, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court for sentencing after earlier admitting driving while disqualified and without insurance on August 13 on the A96 Aberdeen to Inverurie road near Thainstone Agricultural Centre.

Defence agent Jennifer Pritchard said her client was in the process of divorce proceedings with his wife.

She said Crighton suffers from sciatica and on the day in question had gone to buy items from Thainstone.

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin told Crighton, whose address was given in court papers as Corrennie Circle, Dyce to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work within six months.

He will also be under supervision and banned from driving for 12 months.