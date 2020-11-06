Bank services could be carried out at Aberdeen church

A church and retail space are both being considered for a new hub to ensure bank services can continue in a community where a branch is expected to close.

TSB has confirmed plans to shut its Mannofield branch, as part of wider closures across the country.

However, it has committed to making sure there will be 50 mobile advisers across Scotland, in areas where it would take longer for customers to travel to another branch.

It would be the first hub of its kind to be in place by TSB in the city.

North-east MSP Liam Kerr met with TSB’s area director Stuart Gray over the plans to close the branch.

© SYSTEM

Rev Keith Blackwood of Mannofield Parish Church and Keith Pirie of the Braeside and Mannofield Community Council also attended the meeting.

Mr Kerr said the closure of the branch placed staff and elderly residents in an “appalling situation.”

He added: “The last few months have been absolutely appalling for staff and customers during a period of so much uncertainty elsewhere.

“At a time when many of our elderly relatives and neighbours are feeling secluded from the community due to a reduction in services, often coupled with a limited ability to access online banking, face-to-face contact with their local banking agents can be hugely beneficial in helping combat loneliness and isolation.”

The bank’s plans would assist those living in and around the Mannofield area.

It was announced in September that a total of 73 branches across Scotland will be closed by the end of next year.

A TSB spokesman said: “As we continue to respond to the transition towards digital banking, TSB will introduce up to 50 mobile advisors in some rural communities across Scotland to deliver face-to-face support for existing customers on basic banking queries, and organise further support for them.

“To help deliver this, we are currently working with local partners to identify a suitable location for an adviser in Mannofield and are looking at number of locations, including Mannofield Church.”

Mr Kerr added: “I welcome TSB’s efforts at looking at alternatives such as a hub in Mannofield Church or at the shops but if the bank is going to do this, it must make sure customers have the same access to services as they did before.

“TSB also has a duty to their staff and the organisation must make sure their employees are offered redeployment to branches in the north-east and not hundreds of miles away.

“The organisation cannot leave people in the dark over where their future job or banking location lies and I will continue to ask for regular updates on the situation as these moves near closer.”