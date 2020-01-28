Bank lodges plans to serve alcohol at Aberdeen city centre offices

The Royal Bank of Scotland has applied for a licence to serve alcohol at its city centre offices.

The bank has lodged plans with Aberdeen City Council to supply drink to officers, employees, agents, servants and invited guests at its premises in Marischal Square.

The general public will not be admitted.

In the application, the firm states: “The licensed area is restricted to five meeting rooms on the sixth floor together with its associated private reception area and circulation area.

“There is no requirement for alcohol every day but it may be required for fine dining, luncheons, celebrations, business announcements and recognition awards.

“There may be rare requirements for other usage such as private receptions and supported charity meetings in those designated areas.”

The application was due to go before the licensing committee today.