Bank gives Aberdeen homelessness charity cash boost

A bank has donated £200 to help support an Aberdeen homelessness charity.

TSB St Nicholas gifted the cash to Aberdeen Cyrenians, which is based in the city centre, to assist vulnerable people across the north-east.

The staff at the branch have also been collecting food donations throughout November in store, and also delivered these to the charity’s office.

David Pittendreigh, bank manager at TSB St Nicholas, said: “We’re delighted to be able to help Aberdeen Cyrenians with this donation.

“We chose to give this money to Aberdeen Cyrenians because they have been supporting vulnerable people in the north-east for over 50 years and it’s fantastic to know that the food donation and £200 we are giving them will really make a difference to vulnerable people in our local community.”

The money is to go towards providing support, advice and information for those homeless or at risk of being homeless.

Bryony Shepherd, community and events fundraiser for Aberdeen Cyrenians, said: “We are so grateful to the staff at TSB St Nicholas branch for their generous donation.

“The financial donation will go towards funding our Direct Access Service, which provides information, advice and support to those who are homeless or at risk of homelessness in Aberdeen city and Aberdeenshire.”