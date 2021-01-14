Bank customers face six-mile trip after closure of Aberdeen branch

An MSP has called for a rethink on the timing of an Aberdeen bank closure which will result in customers having to make a six-mile round trip into the city centre.

Bank of Scotland announced a raft of closures last year, with Tullos, Huntly and Turriff among the 56 sites across the UK to go.

Customers of the Tullos branch will have to use Upperkirkgate, in the city centre, after it closes on March.

The branches at Huntly and Turriff close on March 29 and 30 respectively.

In a letter to the bank, North East MSP Liam Kerr raised concerns about the potential impact of the closures on vulnerable groups, describing it as a “particularly worrying time”.

‘Closing the door on the elderly’

Mr Kerr said: “The current restrictions are particularly tough but when we emerge, there simply must be accommodation for our elderly and vulnerable.

“Many aren’t able to do online banking and are more at risk of being targeted by scams.

“The elderly are having the door closed on them and they shouldn’t be abandoned.

“I’m glad staff have been relocated to the Upperkirkgate branch and haven’t lost their jobs.

“But for elderly customers, they now face a two-hour walk, or an hour round trip on the bus to and from the city centre.

“I understand some of the reasons for the closures but its vital shared banking hub options are explored by the banks to serve our communities.”

But the Bank of Scotland – which is making the closures in response to a change in customer behaviour – stressed customers can withdraw and pay in money and check their balance at the Post Office, pointing the nearest one on Wellington Road.

The bank said the Tullos branch was 20% quieter than 2019, with 60% of customers using other branches and 84% doing their banking online or by phone.

It added: “This is the result of a fundamental structural change in the way in which customers are choosing to bank, shop, and fulfil their day-to-day needs.”