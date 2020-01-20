Bank criticised for closing ATM in north-east town

A banking company has been slammed for closing its ATM in Westhill, which is due to be withdrawn today.

The Royal Bank of Scotland hope to relocate to another spot in the town but have been urged to be quick about this.

Aberdeenshire West MSP Alexander Burnett criticised the organisation for closing the ATM without having a plan in place.

He said: “I am incredibly disappointed to see that RBS are closing their ATM in Westhill.

“RBS are exploring options to relocate the machine and I hope they find a suitable spot which is accessible to local residents and customers.

“With bank branches continuously closing down in Aberdeenshire it would mean a lot for RBS to keep a free cash machine in Westhill.”

RBS declined to comment on this decision.

Customers can still use other ATMs and the mobile bank, which visits the Trinity Church on Mondays and Wednesdays.