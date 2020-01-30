North-east banks closing amid widespread cuts

Three north-east banks are to shut this year amid a string of closures.

Lloyds Banking Group will pull down the shutters on its Turriff, Huntly and Tullos branches as the company responds to “changing customer behaviours.”

The move is part of the banking giant’s plans to shut 31 Lloyds, 10 Halifax and 15 Bank of Scotland branches between April and October 2020.

The group’s Turriff branch will close on June 30, while the Huntly branch will shut on July 6. In Tullos, the Bank of Scotland branch will close on May 5.

Councillor Iain Taylor, who represents Turriff and District, said: “I actually visited the Turriff branch a matter of days ago.

“On a regional basis, there have been a lot of bank closures over the last few years which is very worrying.

“It isn’t the last remaining bank in Turriff but it is a concerning trend.

He added: “I am a big user of internet banking but when it doesn’t work and you find yourself up against a deadline, it’s really not good.”

Councillor Gwyneth Petrie, who represents Huntly, Strathbogie and Howe of Alford, said: “We still have one bank left in Huntly but to lose another one won’t be good for the community. It will affect businesses as well as customers.”

North-east Liberal Democrat MSP Mike Rumbles said: “People in our rural communities deserve and depend on access to face-to-face reliable banking.

“Bank of Scotland promised this would not happen but losing more and more local branches has been devastating for communities.”

The company said the closures are part of a store reduction programme in response to changing customer behaviour and the move towards online banking.

A spokesman for Lloyds Banking Group said: “We are committed to having the largest branch network in Scotland, and in addition to our branches, all our customers can use the Post Office to access their banking locally. Our mobile branches also visit many rural communities.”

“We have made the difficult decision to close a number of branches later this year in response to changing customer behaviours and the reduced number of transactions being made in branches.

“Turriff and Huntly will benefit from a new mobile branch service and in all three locations there is also a Post Office nearby.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”