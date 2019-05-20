Police issue ‘money mule’ warning to north-east residents

“Money mules” are being tricked into allowing criminals to use their bank account for dodgy dealing, new figures show.

Police warned last month that gangs are targeting people in Scotland, offering them cash in return for help laundering their ill-gotten gains, and a letter has been sent to every school child in Scotland urging people to be aware of the danger signs.

The Evening Express can reveal there have been six incidents of money mule crime happening in the north-east within the last five years.

According to the figures, released by police under freedom of information laws, a total of 10 people were charged in connection with the incidents.

A police spokesman said: “For these detected crimes three males and two females aged between 30 and 39, four males and one female aged between 40 and 49, and one male aged between 60 and 69 were reported for the related offences.”

Detectives said 29 others have been arrested and charged in relation to similar offences in the Central Belt since the start of April.

They have warned children from across the north-east that taking part in the scam could land them in custody for up to 14 years.

Detective Inspector Graeme Everest said: “We want to raise awareness of this and would urge anyone who has been approached to be involved in a scheme like this, please contact us on 101.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

In the scam, criminals will contact someone in person or online and ask to transfer funds into their bank account.

The funds are then moved on to another account and the person may be given cash for their help.

However, the activity is a way for gangs to launder proceeds of crime.

The police letter reads: “Criminals need money mules to launder the profits of their crimes. Mules will usually be unaware of where the money comes from – often fraud and scams – and that it can go on to fund crimes such as drug dealing and people trafficking.

“Being a money mule is illegal. When someone is caught, their bank account will be closed and they will have problems getting student loans, mobile phone contracts and credit in the future.”

Police said parents should look out for children who suddenly have extra cash, costly new clothes or gadgets without explanation and for children who appear secretive or stressed.