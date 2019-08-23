Bank accounts frozen as courts crack down on north-east fine dodgers

Fine dodgers in the north east have been forced to settle up after a crackdown saw their accounts frozen.

One man was fined at Peterhead Sheriff Court for two offences, and then avoided paying for months despite warning letters.

He settled the full amount after fines officers issued a bank arrestment order.

A Turriff man, who was fined £1,000 at Banff Sheriff Court for assaulting and injuring his victim, paid only part of his fine and avoided settling the rest for more than 18 months. But he stumped up the outstanding £215 after his account was frozen.

And an Aberdeen driver who was fined at the city’s sheriff court for having no licence for his vehicle failed to pay the fine for more than two years. But when his bank account was arrested, he paid the full £342 fine.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service chief operations officer David Fraser said: “It is very unwise not to pay a fine or not to engage with an enforcement officer if someone is having difficulty paying.

“It can lead to being arrested at an airport or having a vehicle clamped as the recent detention at Prestwick Airport shows. With our national dedicated team of fines enforcement officers, non-payment of a fine or non-engagement is simply not an option.”

The latest quarterly fines report from the SCTS reveals from July last year up to July 22 this year, £980,000 in fines was issued at courts across the north-east, with £657,000 paid.

At Aberdeen Sheriff Court, £688,000 in fines was issued with £465,000 paid, for Banff the figure was £42,000 with £32,000 settled.

Meanwhile, in Elgin the figure was £122,000 in fines issued, with £80,000 paid, and for Peterhead £128,000 was dished out, with £80,000 paid.

The report also revealed fine collection rates in Scotland’s Sheriff Courts and Justice of the Peace Courts have risen above 90%.

It shows 91% of the value of sheriff court fines imposed during the three-year period between 2015-16 and 2017-18 has either been paid or is on track to be paid as of July 22 – a rise of one percentage point over the last quarter.

The value of Justice of the Peace Court fines shows a similar one percentage point rise to 91% over the same period.