Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Show Links
News / Local

Banff Harbour: Race against time to fix crumbling port as work finally resumes

By Ben Hendry
20/07/2021, 5:00 pm Updated: 20/07/2021, 5:25 pm
Harbour users are desperate for repairs to be completed as soon as possible.

Work to repair beleaguered Banff Harbour will resume within days after a contract dispute held up the project for more than a month.

Lochshell Ltd downed tools in June after discovering the crumbing 17th century port was in a worse condition than first thought.

The £1.3 million scheme remained at a standstill for several weeks, with harbour users concerned the historic boatyard could suffer irreparable damage if left in a state of disarray over the winter.

They are now pleading for efforts to be redoubled to make sure the project is completed by then.

Machinery left idling at the port will whir back into life this week. Picture by Paul Glendell.

Works ‘critical’ for future of Banff Harbour

Aberdeenshire Council today confirmed that, though talks with Lochshell are still continuing, officers expect the firm to resume the upgrade within days.

But the authority has been unable to indicate when the work might now be finished.

A spokesman said: “Discussions with the contractor are ongoing and we anticipate they will make a return to work this week to temporarily seal the outer face of the pier.

“Thereafter the contractor will move on to the remaining works at the harbour.

“Unfortunately, it is likely that the completion of the works will slip beyond the original target date, however at this time it is not possible to be specific.

“We will continue to work with the contractor to minimise any programme overrun.

“We would again like to reassure all harbour users that our focus remains on resuming these critical works as soon as possible and we will be communicating directly with them in due course to address any concerns they have.”

A section of the pier at Banff Harbour collapsed overnight on Friday, April 16, 2017.

It remains unclear how the spat with Lochshell was resolved, and whether it had any financial implications to the council.

Parts of a crumbling wall came loose and crashed into the sea in the spring of 2017 following freak storms, and long-awaited restoration work got under way this spring.

As well as reinstating the damaged railway jetty, Wick-based Lochshell was tasked with strengthening the east pier as part of the deal.

The company was approached for comment on the latest development.

Our video filmed last month shows the abandoned scene at Banff Harbour –

‘Time is of the essence’

Harbour user Phil Hemsley previously told us he was worried Banff Harbour could be “finished” if the damaged pier isn’t fixed by the time storms sweep in later this year.

The return of workers to the port has done little to ease his concerns.

Phil said: “I have had a look at the abandoned works and the water has been running in and out of the damaged pier over the last five weeks.

“It’s in a very poor condition.

“Time really is of the essence now, it’s been a shambles and we really need the harbour properly repaired.

“The past month was prime time to get work done, with very little chance of any weather disruption.

“It’s been a disaster. It’s we harbour users who are reaping the non-benefits of it, and we aren’t even being informed about what’s happening.”

The work is starting again, but harbour users are far from satisfied. Picture by Paul Glendell

Councillor to push for more answers

The harbour dates back to 1625 and about 30 small boats still fish out of it almost 400 years later, though most berths are occupied by pleasure craft.

Work was originally slated to begin at the start of the year and finish in April, but it has been repeatedly knocked back.

Dozens of boats remain stuck in the harbour until the project concludes.

Chairman of the Banff Harbour Advisory Committee, councillor John Cox, vowed to continue to press the local authority for more answers on the hold-up.

He said: “I won’t feel any relief until I know exactly how much time we have lost.”

‘Our boats are under house arrest’: Banff Harbour users demand refunds amid repairs ‘debacle’