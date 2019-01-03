Bandersnatch fans go on hunt for fictional book at Aberdeen library

Netflix fanatics have been asking Aberdeen library staff if they can borrow a book featured in the latest series of Black Mirror – even though it does not exist.

Aberdeen City Libraries said they have received requests from people wishing to take home a book called Bandersnatch by Jerome F Davies and have been breaking the news to them that the book is entirely fictional.

It comes after the book was featured in the latest instalment of the Black Mirror TV series.

The fictional drama show, which began on Channel 4 and is now on Netflix, is written by comedian Charlie Brooker and tells of unnerving dystopian futures.

The new episode, called Bandersnatch, allows viewers to guide the story by answering questions about what the lead character should do.

The idea is based on choose your own adventure books which became popular in the 1980s – readers chose what a book character should do and turned to the relevant page to see what happened.

Bandersnatch features a choose your own adventure book of the same name and viewers were keen to get their hands on it after watching Black Mirror, though neither the book nor the author exists.

A “Bandersnatch” is creature referenced in Lewis Carroll’s book Through The Looking Glass, with a long neck and snapping jaws.

An Aberdeen City Libraries spokesman said: “We’ve had a few people enquiring about a book called Bandersnatch by Jerome F Davies.

“Unfortunately we do not currently stock this title. To experience Bandersnatch – go to Netflix.”

Library staff are hoping the increased interest in Bandersnatch will encourage people to read choose your own adventure books.

They have posted a list on social media showing the top-10 most popular books in the genre in Aberdeen.

