Band releases new CD in memory of Aberdeen music legend

An Aberdeen jazz band have released a limited edition CD in memory of a city music legend to raise funds for a cancer charity.

The Jazz at the Blue Lamp Community Jazz Big Band recorded the material at the famous city centre venue before the coronavirus pandemic.

The album is dedicated to Sandy Brown, the owner of The Blue Lamp, who sadly passed away from cancer at the age of 74 in April.

Under Sandy’s guidance The Blue Lamp became one of the top jazz venues in Britain and attracted top musicians from around the world.

Jazz at the Blue Lamp also provided a platform for many emerging musicians.

All proceeds from the CD will go to Friends of Anchor which is based at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary

Pauline Black, leader of the Jazz at the Blue Lamp Community Jazz Big Band. Said: “Sandy was a legend in the jazz scene in Aberdeen.

“He was so supportive to musicians at all levels and everyone in the Scottish jazz scene talked so highly about Sandy.

“We thought it would be a great opportunity to raise money for a cancer charity because Sandy was such an inspiration and character.

“This is for a fantastic charity and in honour of Sandy.”

The CD features ‘The Blue Lamp Suite’ by Richard Ingham and a further three tracks.

Both the commission and the recording were supported by Aberdeen City Council’s creative fund.

Pauline said: “Last year we commissioned the Blue Lamp Suite with money we received from the creative funding from Aberdeen City council.

“We debuted the Blue Lamp Suite at the Aberdeen Jazz festival last year.

“It was such a great piece of music we decided it would be a nice project to record it.

“So we put in a bid to the creative fund to get money to record the CD as a keep-sake of the music.

“The jazz scene in Aberdeen is really healthy and the Blue Lamp is central to that.

“It has been the hub and Sandy played a huge part in that by being so supportive.

“It is such a welcoming place to go.

“We are so lucky in Aberdeen compared to so many other places.”

During the near six months of the coronavirus pandemic the Jazz at the Blue Lamp Community Big Band Jazz have remained busy – despite being unable to rehearse together due to restrictions on wind, brass and singing.

Pauline said: ““It has been really difficult as we can’t play.

“We did a lockdown project which was good fun and challenged people musically and digitally.

“We have done some workshops with visiting artists doing tutorials to keep the momentum up.

“We had a WhatsApp group chat where musicians have been sharing what they have been doing.”

The charity CD is available now on bandcamp where it is also available as a digital release, here.