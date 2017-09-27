Band drumming up support to help them hit right notes for chance to bag slice of £15,000

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

A pipe band hopes to hit all the right notes in a bid to grab a share of a cash giveaway.

Turriff and District Pipe Band is looking to walk away with a slice of a £15,000 pot from the Evening Express’ CommunitEE Chest bonanza.

Jackie Hepburn, who helps with the band, said: “We’re hoping to put the money towards uniforms and our facilities.

“Right now we have our own hall, the Turriff Pipe Band Hall, and it needs some TLC.”

Turriff Pipe Band has a long history. Originally formed in 1923, it was made up of a group of ex-servicemen returning from the trenches of World War 1.

Jackie emphasised that fundraisers and the cash prize giveaway are important to help keep the band alive for years to come.

The group is made up of roughly 60 members who are split into two age categories.

The youngsters’ category is made up of about 25 to 30 members who range from ages seven up to 15.

The older category is made up of around 25 to 30 members, ranging from age 12 to people in their 60s.

The groups meet every Tuesday and Thursday night to practise for upcoming shows and competitions.

The group played in competitions during the summer, placing third in Forres in June.

Then the band went on to compete in the prestigious World Pipe Band Championships in Glasgow last month where the band placed eighth overall in the contest.

Jackie added: “The kids don’t just learn how to play traditional music and play different instruments.

“It teaches the kids about discipline and how to instil pride in themselves.”

The groups entering CommunitEE Chest who collect the most tokens in each category will walk away with a cash sum of between £500 and £5,000.

Groups with 30 members or fewer have the chance to land £500.

Those with between 31 and 60 members could take home £1,000 and groups with more than 61 are in with a chance of bagging £5,000.