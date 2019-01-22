Tuesday, January 22nd 2019 Show Links
Body found at Balmedie Beach confirmed as missing man Alastair Done

by Callum Main
22/01/2019, 11:17 am Updated: 22/01/2019, 5:29 pm
Alastair Done
Alastair Done
Police have confirmed the body found at a north-east beach is that of a missing man.

Alastair Done, from Cheshire, was reported missing on January 5.

He was last seen at Balmedie Beach after travelling to Aberdeen by train.

Officers have today confirmed a body found at the beach on Sunday is that of the missing 25-year-old.

Detective Inspector Sam Buchan said: “Alastair’s family has been informed and our thoughts are with them at this incredibly sad time.

“I would once again like to thank the members of the public who took the time to get in touch with information and to those who shared our appeals.”

 

