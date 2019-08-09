Ballot Bins could help rid Aberdeen of cigarette butt litter

A north-east MSP has made fresh calls for Aberdeen City Council to adopt a creative way of tackling litter caused by cigarette butts.

Aberdeen Central MSP Kevin Stewart previously asked Aberdeen City Council to introduce ballot bins, which pose a question that can be answered by dropping a cigarette end into one of several boxes.

In response to Mr Stewart’s request, council chiefs confirmed they would consider the introduction of the bins as part of a review into street sweeping and city centre cleaning programmes.

Nearly a year on, Mr Stewart has renewed his calls for the innovation to be brought in following fears the idea has been binned.

Ballot Bins contain two receptacles connected to each other acting as options to a question printed above.

The SNP MSP had suggested a local twist on the questions such as: “What’s it called? Buttery or rowie?”

He said: “Ballot Bins are a brilliant way of encouraging folk to dispose of cigarette ends properly and its use in other areas shows just how successful they can be.

“The evidence is there – you only need to look at Southend Council where the ballot bin reduced cigarette litter by 46%.

“I hope this innovative idea has not been allowed to fall by the wayside as not only will it help keep our streets clean, but hopefully we can finally settle an age-old debate – buttery or rowie?”

Southend Council is Essex introduced the bins and a 12-week evaluation of all sites reported a 46% reduction in cigarette litter.

But Aberdeen City Council co-leader Douglas Lumsden pointed at a lack of funding for Aberdeen City Council – the lowest-funded local authority in Scotland – adding that they have several projects they would like to introduce but can’t financially.

He added: “We have a list of things we would like to introduce but the truth is that the Scottish Government that Kevin Stewart serves on, chose to cut our agreed settlement for 2018-19 by £28 million.

“If we did have ballot bins the question could maybe be, Do you think the SNP Government care more about the Central Belt than the north-east?”

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “It is simply untrue to claim the council has received less money.

“Aberdeen City Council received more than £354 million Scottish Government funding in 2018-19. With the decision to increase council tax by 3%, the council had an additional £7.5m compared to 2017-18.”