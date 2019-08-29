‘Balaclava’ trio on trial over attempted murder of north-east man

Three men raided a north-east man’s house before attempting to murder him, it has been alleged.

Brandon Douglas, 18, Martin Gemmell, 22, and Brandon Wilson, 22, have been charged with going – with another unnamed person – to the house of Allan Roy on Clinton Drive, Sandhaven, on November 21 last year uninvited, brandishing an axe and knives.

They are also accused of demanding Mr Roy give them drugs and money, uttering threats of violence towards him.

It is also alleged the three men repeatedly struck a bathroom door with the axe and dragged Mr Roy from the bathroom and that they struck him on the head and body with the axe and knives, all to his severe injury, permanent disfigurement and to the danger of his life, and in doing so attempting to murder him.

All three men deny the charges.

On the first day of the trial at the High Court in Aberdeen, the court heard Selina King, 40, had visited Mr Roy on the evening of November 21 and was standing in the kitchen when “four or five men” burst in.

She told the court: “People were running in with balaclavas. I screamed and ran – I didn’t want anything to do with it.

“It was a total shock to me. There were four or five people with their heads covered. One of them was shouting ‘give me the drugs’.”

She told the court she was an addict who sometimes bought drugs from Mr Roy.

Ms King, who lives a few doors down from Mr Roy, added: “I went home and someone kicked my door and said ‘I just want to talk’ but I ignored it. I stayed inside for three days and then went to the police.”

PC Jane Foreman also gave evidence about being called with colleagues to Mr Roy’s property on November 21.

She said: “I saw Allan Roy in the living room. His face was covered in blood. He had a laceration on his hand and was doubled up, clutching his stomach. He was struggling for breath and looked afraid.

“Paramedics saw a laceration on his back and thought it was possibly life-threatening and so put him in an ambulance.”

Douglas and Gemmell, whose address was given as Constitution Street, Peterhead, are also accused of going to an address on Manse Place, Boddam, on November 21 last year, brandishing a knife and assaulting Scott Thomson to his severe injury and demanding drugs.

Both men deny the charges.

The trial continues today.