BAKING AND ENTERING: Would-be thieves attempted to steal cakes from Aberdeen church

An appeal has been launched after would-be thieves attempted to steal cakes from an Aberdeen church’s freezer.

The break-in happened at the Striders Community Coffee Shop at Bridge of Don Baptist Church on Dubford Road at some point between 10.15pm and 10.30pm on Sunday.

It’s believed the people responsible were disturbed during the incident as boxes of homebakes – which are sold to raise cash for charity – were found removed from the freezer.

More than £100 worth of damage was done during the break-in, however nothing was taken and the food items were salvaged.

PC Bryan Bruce, of the Danestone community policing team, said: “Sometime between 10.15pm and 10.30pm the basement level of the church, which houses the Striders Community Coffee Shop, was broken into.

“We believe that the person or persons responsible were disturbed as boxes of homebaking had been removed from a freezer, with the possible intention of being stolen, but left out.

“While nothing was stolen, and the food items were able to be salvaged, damage estimated at a low three-figure-sum was caused to the building as a result of the incident.

“The homebaking is made by church members and the profits are donated to local causes.

“It’s therefore disappointing that a local church and their enterprise to raise money for the local community was targeted. The café should have been open to the local community on Monday but was kept closed.

“I would like to appeal to anyone who heard or saw anything suspicious in the area of Dubford Road on Sunday night to get in touch with Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 5091 of August 25.”