North-east bakers win big in football pie and macaroni pie categories

Three north-east bakers have been recognised at The World Championship Scotch Pie Awards.

In addition to finding the best Scotch pie, the awards showcase a range of products including savouries and other flavoured pastries.

Fraserburgh-based Bruce of the Broch received the diamond award and overall winner in the Football Pie category for their fish pie, which is sold at Fraserburgh Football Club.

A wee technical hitch this afternoon meant we couldn't share the news of the Diamond and Overall winner of the Football category sponsored by Rondo. It was awarded to Bruce of the Broch. Well done and congratulations to them. pic.twitter.com/NeW09HGYxG — Scotch Pie Awards (@ScotchPieAwards) January 14, 2020

Bert Fowlie Butcher, from Strichen, was also awarded a diamond accolade and announced overall winner in the Macaroni Pie category.

The Diamond Award and overall winner of the Macaroni Pie category sponsored by @marshallsmac is presented to @Fowliebutcher Congratulations! 🏆🎉🙌#ScotchPieAwards pic.twitter.com/5PZNWU6Pg9 — Scotch Pie Awards (@ScotchPieAwards) January 14, 2020

Inverurie’s JG Ross Bakers Limited was recognised in the same category, winning bronze for its pastry dish.

All of the products were anonymously marked by a panel of independent judges, with bronze, silver, gold and diamond accolades presented at an awards lunch in Cumbernauld.

TV presenter Carol Smillie, who has hosted the awards since 2016, revealed the winners.

She said: “The World Championship Scotch Pie Awards is one of the highlights of my year.

“I’ve been hosting since 2016 and have seen many well-deserved winners in all the categories take to the stage. Every winner here should be proud of their success.”