Baker to open first craft vegan bakery in the north-east

A new craft vegan bakery is set to open in the north-east.

Steven Buchan, owner of Vegan Bay Baker, will be opening the doors of his very own bakery in Newburgh in the coming months.

Spending the next few weeks organising and decorating the premises, customers will have the opportunity to order via a click and collect service for the time being, as well as use its delivery option.

There will be an impressive line-up of goods available for people to indulge in including butteries, doughnuts, cakes, shortbreads, mince pies, different varieties of bread, and much more.

Steven said: “We are in the midst of converting a 28-foot trailer I purchased at the end of last year into a selling point.

“We’re hoping to get it stationed in Newburgh, somewhere accessible for people and close by to the unit. There will also be a gazebo and chairs outside as well for people to sit and eat.

“The team and I have had so much positive feedback and warm wishes from people so we feel very lucky.

“I’m absolutely delighted to be the first independent craft vegan bakery in Scotland to be producing from an actual bakery – and not just at home.

“I’ve got loads of plans to expand and keep doing what I’m doing.”

For more information on the business, visit the Vegan Bay Bakery Facebook page or email veganbaybaker@hotmail.com