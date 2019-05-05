Bake sale raises £800 for Aberdeen dementia charity

An Aberdeen charity helping those with dementia is benefiting from the generosity of residents at a sheltered housing complex.

Residents at Janesfield Manor in Garthdee held a bake sale and raffle, with the £815 raised being donated to Aberdeen Dementia Resource Centre.

The centre is operated by the nationwide charity Alzheimer Scotland, which supports those diagnose with the condition.

One of the tenants, Fiona Strachan, who organised the event, said: “We were really chuffed with how well the bake sale went. We thought we would try to raise some funds because dementia is something which affects a lot of people.

“There are a few people here who are living with it and it’s something we want to do to help people in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

“We are really hoping we can help more research be carried out.”

Sarah Duff, Alzheimer Scotland’s South Aberdeenshire manager, said: “A big thank you to everyone at Janesfield Manor Sheltered Housing for raising vital funds for Alzheimer Scotland during their recent fundraising afternoon in support of our Dementia Resource Centre in Aberdeen.

“All monies raised will be invested back to help support people living with dementia, their carers and families locally.”