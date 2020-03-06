Video: Bagpiper helps Aberdeen great-grandmother celebrate her 100th birthday

An Aberdeen woman celebrated her 100th birthday in style – by having a bagpiper serenade her.

Friends and family of Jessie Hay gathered to mark her centenary year at her home in Bridge of Don.

To surprise Jessie, her grandson Keith organised the piper to play her a handful of traditional Scottish tunes after learning he would miss her big day because he was working offshore.

The piper turned up at her house yesterday afternoon and performed for the great-grandmother and all her family.

Delighted Jessie said she was “completely surprised” when she opened her door to the musician.

She said: “It made my afternoon to have the piper play songs to me at my home.

“I wasn’t expecting anything to be happening on the day.”

Jessie said her secret to a long life was simple: “I’ve worked hard my whole life – and drinking brandy also helped!”

Jessie’s great-granddaughter Claire said it was an “emotional” occasion.

The 37-year-old said: “Keith wanted to do something special for Jessie’s birthday because he knew he would be offshore.

“She loves Scottish music so we knew she would like that.

“Jessie and her husband, George, who died in 2014, used to dance a lot to that kind of music and that’s what I remember when I was growing up.

“They were always up dancing at weddings so it was emotional seeing her trying to get up to dance and having to sit back down, but she really enjoyed it.

“She always just says ‘keep moving’, because as soon as you stop moving, then that’s you done. That’s something she has always believed in.”

Jessie was born on St Peters Street in the city centre on March 5 1920.

She worked in a variety of jobs, including a stint at the historic Grandholm woollen mill, where J&J Crombie Ltd had its base for more than 120 years.

Jessie also took jobs as a cleaner and a babysitter.

Claire, of Aberdeen, added: “She’s really independent and always tries her best to do things for herself.

“If you come in to visit she’ll have a duster under her foot and wipe the floor without even standing up.”

Jessie’s daughter, Alice, 80, said her mother was “delighted” with the piper’s performance.

She added: “She is very active and you could see it when the music was played to her, she was dancing around in her wheelchair.

“She was delighted.”