Bad weather could hit north-east farmers’ harvests

Bad weather is threatening to blight the harvest in the north-east, according to a leading farming union.

NFUS says growers have also been hit with high drying costs due to the rain.

The conditions could affect crops of oilseed rape, wheat and barley.

Farmer Sandy Henderson, from Tarves, said: “Spring barley and wheat are at least a week away for us but there are a lot of battered spring barley crops around.”

Andrew Moir, from Laurencekirk, said: “We really need rain to stop now as four or five dry days are needed to let ground dry enough to carry machinery.”

NFUS combinable crops chairman Ian Sands said: “The fields are very soft for travelling across with combines and trailers, and with more rain forecast, this will not improve anytime soon.

“Nothing will have been cut at very low moisture, adding into the mix a high cost of drying at a time when prices are falling.”